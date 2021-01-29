New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Nucleic acid amplification testing is extensively used in the field of diagnostics. With key market players exploring the uses of nucleic acid amplification testing, it is projected to be adopted in new disease fields for diagnostics and monitoring purposes.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Grifols SA, Becton, Illumina Inc., Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, and bioMrieux SA



Market Drivers



The global prevalence of communicable diseases remains high despite the presence of several diagnostic and therapeutic techniques in the market. The successful management of any highly infectious disease is dependent on efficient identification of the infecting agent. Nucleic acid amplification testing provides an efficient detection technique for most infectious agents. Therefore, it is preferred over traditional diagnostic techniques. Rising need for advanced diagnostic methods, a broad range of applications in identification and monitoring of numerous diseases, rising investment in the diagnostics sector, initiatives by governments all around the world, an extensive range of applications, growing demand from transfusion centers and blood banks, technological development in the healthcare industry are some of the crucial factors augmenting the nucleic acid amplification testing market growth globally.



Regional Landscape



North America dominated the nucleic acid amplification testing market with the largest revenue share in 2020. Key factors such as the presence of a large number of players, high disposable income, well-developed healthcare system, and favorable reimbursement policies can be attributed to high revenue generation in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027, owing to the presence of fast-growing economies and favorable demographics, like the high prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.



Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Target Amplification

Probe Amplification

Signal Amplification



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Personalized Medicine

Genetic



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising demand for the advanced diagnostic measures



3.2. Technological development in the healthcare industry.



3.3. Favorable government initiatives



3.4. Associated false operative functionality



Chapter 4. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Impact Analysis



Continued…



