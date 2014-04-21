Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Technology (Column based, Reagent based, Magnetic bead based), Consumables & Instruments, Application (Plasmid DNA isolation, MIRNA isolation, Total RNA isolation) & by End Users – Global Forecasts to 2018“ report to its research database.



The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.11% from 2013 to 2018. Nucleic acid isolation and purification is often the first step in most molecular biology techniques like cloning, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and others. These techniques find applications in fields like life science research, genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics, and forensics.



The report segments the global nucleic acids isolation and purification market by technology, application, product, end user, and geography. Column-based, magnetic bead-based, reagent-based, and other (glass fiber, anion exchange) technologies for DNA and RNA isolation and purification are included in this report. The application segments included in this report are blood DNA isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, micro RNA isolation and purification, mRNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification , and PCR cleanup. The end-user segments of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market included in this report are academic research, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users like forensic and food testing laboratories. The report maps the technology, application, product, and end-user profiles in each of the 19 regional and geographic segments. It provides a granular understanding of the current market size and provides a market forecast for 2018.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market-by-technology-column-based-reagent-based-magnetic-bead-based-consumables-instruments-application-plasmid-dna-isolation-mirna-isolation-total-r-market-report.html .



Various application areas of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market include blood DNA isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, micro RNA isolation and purification, mRNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, and PCR cleanup. The micro RNA isolation and purification market is the fastest growing segment in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. This can be attributed to the increasing applications of nucleic acid-based test in diagnosis.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements, government funding, and increasing applications of the nucleic acid test in molecular diagnostics. Market forecasts for all segments till 2018 are provided in this report. The report also includes geographic segmentation of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The geography segment includes North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.



A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches were used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market and its subsegments. Secondary information was used to identify overall revenues, geographic reach, and product portfolios of market players. Estimates of their nucleic acid isolation and purification segment revenues were validated through primary interviews. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine percentage shares of each subsegment and the relative differences in the growth rates.



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The competitive landscape covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players in the last three years. Company profiles of important organizations in this market are included in this report. These profiles include financial information, service portfolios, and recent developments in the organizations. This report further includes information about mergers and acquisitions, agreements and partnerships, and new product launches in this market. The above mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help the key players and new entrants to make necessary decisions regarding geographic focus, product offerings, change in approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output in order to remain successful.



The report provides qualitative insights about key market shares, growth rates, and market drivers for all important subsegments. It maps the market sizes and growth rates of each subsegment and identifies the segments poised for rapid growth in each of the 19 geographic and regional segments. The report also included company profiles of market leaders. These company profiles include financial performance, product portfolios, and market developments for each company.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help the firms in garnering a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios of top players in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The report analyzes the nucleic acid isolation and purification market on the basis of technologies, applications, products, and end users across geographies

- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market

- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of leading players in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market

- Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various nucleic acid isolation and purification products across geographies

- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, recent developments, and investments in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market



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