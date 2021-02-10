Emergen Research

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The increasing technological development, a wide variety of diagnostic applications for nucleic acid testing, and expanded biotechnology and medical research are driving the demand for the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

 

Nucleic acid isolation is one of the most significant achievements in the field of molecular biology that enables advancements in human life. Nucleic acid isolation and purification has enhanced the development of a robust RNA pipeline and improved the drug production and purification procedures. The increasing incidences of infectious diseases are generating an augmented need for nucleic acid isolation and purification.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market:

QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.

Market Drivers

Nucleic acid-based diagnostics are utilised in laboratory settings to diagnose a large variety of medical conditions. The rising number of cancer patients, genetic or hereditary disorders, infectious diseases, and tropical diseases spur the demand for isolation of RNA or DNA for nucleic acid-based diagnostics, thereby boosting the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification. The rapid developments in agricultural science and technology have revolutionized genetically modified crop production. The implementation of multiple traits in genetically modified crops with the help of genetic engineering technologies provide drought tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and also insect resistance to crops.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Kits & Reagents
Instruments

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
RNA
DNA

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Column-Based
Magnetic Bead-Based
Reagent-Based
Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Precision Medicine
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academic Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Others

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.

Regional Landscape

North America held the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2020. Significant factors like extensive expenditure on research and development activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological developments, and favourable government policies are fuelling the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period. A rising number of genomic projects and rising investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the major factors bolstering the growth of the Asia Pacific nucleic acid isolation and purification market. China is one of the lucrative markets owing to the growth in DNA and RNA preparation for next-generation sequencing in China. Many life science laboratories in China conducting nucleic acid purification experiments are fuelling the market growth.

