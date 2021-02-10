The increasing technological development, a wide variety of diagnostic applications for nucleic acid testing, and expanded biotechnology and medical research are driving the demand for the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market
Nucleic acid isolation is one of the most significant achievements in the field of molecular biology that enables advancements in human life. Nucleic acid isolation and purification has enhanced the development of a robust RNA pipeline and improved the drug production and purification procedures. The increasing incidences of infectious diseases are generating an augmented need for nucleic acid isolation and purification.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/13
Prominent Players Profiled in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market:
QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.
Market Drivers
Nucleic acid-based diagnostics are utilised in laboratory settings to diagnose a large variety of medical conditions. The rising number of cancer patients, genetic or hereditary disorders, infectious diseases, and tropical diseases spur the demand for isolation of RNA or DNA for nucleic acid-based diagnostics, thereby boosting the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification. The rapid developments in agricultural science and technology have revolutionized genetically modified crop production. The implementation of multiple traits in genetically modified crops with the help of genetic engineering technologies provide drought tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and also insect resistance to crops.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Kits & Reagents
Instruments
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
RNA
DNA
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Column-Based
Magnetic Bead-Based
Reagent-Based
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Precision Medicine
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academic Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Others
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/13
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Landscape
North America held the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2020. Significant factors like extensive expenditure on research and development activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological developments, and favourable government policies are fuelling the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period. A rising number of genomic projects and rising investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the major factors bolstering the growth of the Asia Pacific nucleic acid isolation and purification market. China is one of the lucrative markets owing to the growth in DNA and RNA preparation for next-generation sequencing in China. Many life science laboratories in China conducting nucleic acid purification experiments are fuelling the market growth.
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market