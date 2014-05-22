Nucleic Acid Isolation Market (Plasmid DNA Isolation, MIRNA Isolation, Total RNA Isolation) Worth $3,106.28 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The report segments this market by technology, application, product, end user, and geography. The technology segments included in this report are column–based, magnetic bead-based, reagent-based, and other (anion exchange-based, glass fiber-based) for DNA and RNA isolation and purification. Of these, the column-based technology for DNA isolation and purification commands the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market and is also poised to grow at the healthy CAGR between 2013 and 2018. However, magnetic bead-based technology for DNA isolation will grow at highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Use of purified form of DNA in research for various downstream processes is the primary growth driver of this technology segment.



Browse 111 market data tables, 41 figures spread through 320 pages and in-depth TOC on “Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market”.

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This report studies the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market over the forecast period of 2013 to 2018. This market is valued at an estimated $2,103.39 million in 2013.



The application segments included in this report are blood DNA isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, micro RNA isolation and purification, mRNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, and PCR clean up. The plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment commands the largest share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market, while micro RNA isolation and purification is poised to grow at the highest CAGR between 2013 and 2018 followed by PCR clean up. The increasing research activities and use of nucleic acid test in molecular diagnostics are driving the growth of this segment.



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The end-users market segment is further segmented as academic research, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and others such as forensic and food testing laboratories. Academic research contributed the largest share of global market in 2013 attributed to increased applications of the pure form of nucleic acid in various research activities. However, the hospitals and diagnostic centers end user segment is poised to grow at highest CAGR owing to increased significance of nucleic acid based tools to detect HIV, TB, and STD infections in most hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.



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Geographic analysis reveals that North America accounted for the largest share in the global nucleic acid purification market. The Asian countries, on the other hand, are expected to register double-digit growth from 2013 to 2018 due to their emerging economies and government funding for research activities.



The major players in the market include Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Life Technologies (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen (Netherlands), Roche Applied Sciences (Germany), and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. (U.S.).



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