Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Growth to Be Worth USD 3.28 Billion in 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- A wide variety of molecular and cellular biology procedures are dependent on a labeled or tagged nucleic acid. These behavior and functioning can be specifically studied via the attached label. Nucleic acids can be easily labelled with several tags that allows their detection and purification. These tags can be used to recover or identify other interacting molecules. The integrity of the nucleic acid is preserved in this non-destructive reaction, which makes it useful for applications where it is necessary to use the intact sample. Nucleic Acid Labeling Market is expected to reach USD 3.28 billion in 2027; at a CAGR of 8.4%.



Owing to the growing demand for nucleic acid labeling, the manufacturers are adapting strategic initiatives such as innovative launch systems to increase their product portfolio. For example, with the launch of PHOTOPROBE labeling systems, the total length of the original nucleic acid sample, instead of copies, is directly marked. Additionally, Nucleic Acid Labeling can also be used for applications involving protein interactions, such as gel change or drip analysis, it is generally advantageous to generate labeled probes at the end to avoid steric interference of the interaction. The nucleic acid transfer can provide valuable information on gene integrity and copy number, as well as a means of analyzing mRNA size and expression gene, nucleic acid labeling helps to characterize cells and tissues developed in vitro and often produce important clinical information when used in patient samples. Moreover, the availability of different labels and a wide range of detection systems improve the sensitivity and flexibility required for in situ hybridization, thus, eventually driving the market growth for nucleic acid labeling.



Key participants include Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Vector Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Enzo Biochem, and Agilent Technologies.



Personalized medicine aims to provide personalized treatments to each patient based on the molecular basis of the disease, which has become popular in recent years. The patient centric approach is increasing day by day. The rise in geriatric population all across the world and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are factors that put constant pressure on the capacity and financial sustainability of health systems around the world. Personalized medicine promises to provide better patient care and a high margin of safety while reducing total health care costs. However, lack of awareness about the healthcare facilities, high cost and lack of professional and skilled training provided to healthcare professionals are the major hindrances for market growth during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Nucleic Acid Labeling market on the basis of type, Technique type, Label type, end use, and region:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Reagents & Kits

Services



Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



PCR

Nick Translation

Random Primer

In Vitro Transcription

Reverse Transcription

End Labeling



Label Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Biotin-based

Fluorescent

Radioactive



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospital

Clinic

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



Nucleic Acid labeling market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 8.3 % and 8.2% CAGR, respectively. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions



As of 2018, Reagents & Kits is the dominating Nucleic Acid Labeling which holds 53.2% of the global market. European regional market is the prominent revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and, other regions



Services Product Type segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 9.1%. However, Fierce competitive structure of Nucleic Acid Labeling market is a major challenge for the market growth of this market segment



Random Primer Technique type segment was valued at USD 255 Million in the year 2018 and is expected reach USD 608 Million by 2026, growing at a highest CAGR of 9.7%.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the 20.1% of the global Nucleic Acid Labeling market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth

Lack of skilled professionals is a major challenge for the market growth across the globe during the forecast period



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

3.2. Applications in Disease Diagnosis

3.3. Technological advancements

3.4. Increase in R&D Spending

Chapter 4. Nucleic Acid Labeling Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nucleic Acid Labeling Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis



Continued…



