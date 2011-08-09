Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2011 -- Reportstack provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Nucleic Acid Testing Market -New Product Development Opportunities and Business Expansion Strategies For Instrument and Reagent Suppliers to their offering. This comprehensive seven-country report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate major business opportunities emerging in the NAT market during this decade.



Highlights



- Business and technological trends in seven major markets

- Five- and ten-year test volume and sales forecasts

- Market shares of leading competitors

- Feature comparison of major analyzers

- Profiles of market players and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products

- Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.



Rationale



The Nucleic Acid Testing Market market is unquestionably the most rapidly growing segment of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next ten years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods.



In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the NAT market, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next ten years.



Geographic Coverage



- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Japan

- Spain

- UK

- USA



Worldwide Market Overview



- Laboratories performing DNA sequencing and NAT by country and market segment.



- Ten-year test volume and sales projections by country.



Market Segmentation Analysis



- Sales and market shares of major suppliers of NAT reagent kits and components.



- Ten-year test volume and sales forecasts for major applications, including:



- Infectious Diseases - Forensic Testing

- Cancer - Paternity Testing/HLA Typing

- Genetic Diseases - Others



- Ten-year test volume and sales projections for over 30 NAT assays.



- A comprehensive analysis of the sequencing market, by country and laboratory segment, including:



- Industrial - Academic

- Government - Commercial



- Detailed market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers, by country.



Product/Technology Review



- Comparison of leading NAT analyzers from Abbott, Beckman Coulter, BD, Bio-Rad, Gen-Probe, Roche, Tecan and other suppliers.



- Extensive review of NAT technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over 30 target/signal amplification methods, including:



- PCR - bDNA

- SDA - NASBA

- TMA - SSSR, and others

- LCR



- Worldwide listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new NAT technologies and products.



Competitive Assessments



- Extensive strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.



- Comprehensive listings of companies developing and marketing NAT products, by test and application.



Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations



- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next ten years.



- Design criteria for new products.



- Alternative market penetration strategies.



- Potential market entry barriers and risks.



- Business planning issues and concerns.



Methodology



Nucleic Acid Testing Market report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors and executives of leading diagnostic companies and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products in the U.S., five major European countries and Japan.



In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of

the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product

and financial literature, as well as Venture Planning Group's proprietary data base was conducted.



Contains 1050 pages and 96 tables



