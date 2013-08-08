Nue Diamonds Announce 30 Percent off All Platinum for Limited Time Only

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Diamonds are one of the hardest carbon based materials on earth, such that a diamond is the only material that can cut another diamond. These qualities often symbolise the stability, beauty and clarity of a lifelong union in engagement and wedding rings. These rings are more often than not made of gold. However, the fashion for Platinum is growing every day, and is sure to see a boost from the latest sale by Nue Diamonds, the ethical diamond jeweler, who has announced a thirty percent reduction on their platinum range.



The company avoids any ethical associations with diamond mining by manufacturing their diamonds in a laboratory under scientific conditions that guarantee their purity and perfection. This brings down the price and helps eliminate the conflict surrounding the diamond industry and their historically tainted past.



Their platinum range has one, two and three diamond engagement rings, some of which have individual diamonds well over 1 carat in size. They are beautifully and artistically designed and set into rings which are a work of art in themselves. These rings are now up to a third cheaper thanks to a sale designed to boost their popularity.



Michael Simmons from Nue Diamonds explained, “We are having this sale to further promote platinum as the precious metal of the future. It has all the firm properties of gold and a brilliance all its own, which suits the temperament and style of the twenty first century better than traditional gold or silver. The pieces on sale are every bit as beautiful as their gold and silver counterparts but platinum, while actually more valuable than either gold or silver, is now cheaper thanks to the sale. This means those who want their loved ones to know how much they mean, can affordably choose platinum.”



About Nue Diamonds, Inc

Nue Diamonds, Inc. is the leading eco-friendly online jeweler in the United States. Nue Diamonds is committed to providing its customers with the finest jewelry that has the smallest degree of social and environmental impact possible, while meeting the highest design standards of luxury. Combining revolutionary diamond-cutting technology with the jewelry industry’s finest gold and platinum settings, Nue Diamonds allows women to have the opportunity to wear exceptional jewelry at an affordable price. For more information, please visit: http://www.nuediamonds.com