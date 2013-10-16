Nue Diamonds Launches a Sleek, New Website

Logan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Nue Diamonds, the leader in affordable engagement rings and lab created gemstones, proudly announces a new website which incorporates the latest technology and beauty of this popular retailer’s jewelry. Offering the same outstanding client services paired with greater usability, visitors can enter into a world of style, sophistication and affordability with just one click. The new website, www.nuediamonds.com, welcomes visitors by enabling them to comfortably shop at their leisure for Nue's Man Made Diamonds on a modern and chic format that is both refreshing and fun to use. High resolution images, videos, latest industry articles and a trending wedding blog provide a sparkling new shopping experience for every visitor.



Whether a first time website visit for new clients or multiple visits for loyal returning customers, Nue Diamonds consistently showcases the growing demand for diamond alternatives, lab created diamonds and stunning colored Chatham gemstones. Following the latest trends in the jewelry market, the new website keeps up with appearances of the perfect marriage between quality and affordability for both jewelry aficionados and first time engagement ring buyers.



Entering the new website is an experience for men and women seeking the perfect engagement ring. The easy to use navigation helps visitors quickly navigate to the style of ring they have in mind and access professionals ready to personally assist in the shopping process. Beautiful images of hundreds of designer rings and a vast collection of articles and tips helps engage and entertain.



Along with the new and improved website, the Nue Diamonds blog features helpful articles on everything from planning weddings, budget and savings tips, insider information from the jewelry trade, infographics linked to Pinterest and Facebook, and helpful videos to provide a one-stop-shop for brides-to-be and their fiances.



“We’re trying to really create a community where people can find the wedding set of their dreams but also stay informed, educated and entertained,” says Gina Tull, one of the bloggers and social media marketers at Nue Diamonds. “It’s important for us to go the extra mile and provide meaningful info for everyone who visits our site. We’re all about helping people find their dream ring and then keeping them up to date with money saving tips---something that most brides-to-be are really interested in!”



Visitors to the new retail website can expect a stress-free and pleasant shopping experience that busy and high-pressure retail stores are unable to provide. Improving the look and feel of the website reflects the company’s desire to make selecting and purchasing jewelry simple, effective and efficient. Nue Diamonds believes there is a perfect engagement ring on the website for every woman in the world and invites visitors to discover the brilliant designs this innovative company offers.



About Nue Diamonds

Founded in Washington, D.C., Nue Diamonds has become a leader in affordable luxury engagement and wedding rings. The Nue Diamonds philosophy is simple: All women should be able to have their dream ring without the expense or compromising quality, ethics and style. Nue Diamonds uses a team of expert crafters to design and create each ring with their GIA certified diamond cut created gemstones. From beginning to end, each ring is created to provide the exact same setting as found in any other jewelry store-minus the sky high price tag. Nue Diamonds is based north of Salt Lake City, UT with strategic partnerships in the United States, Europe and franchises in Latin America. All settings are made in the U.S.A. For more information visit http://www.nuediamonds.com