NuevaCare Home Care Services Attended the Senior Showcase in Burlingame, CA May 17, 2013

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The Senior Showcase Information Fair sponsored by the Daily Journal and HealthPlan of San Mateo was held on Friday, May 17, 2013, at the Burlingame Recreation Center, 850 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame. Senior citizens and adult children of aging parents enjoyed the event from 9:00am to 1:00pm. The Senior Showcase offered a wide variety of information and activities for seniors, caregivers, and aging loved ones.



Some of the information provided included:



- Education about CareAdvantage, a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan provided by Health Plan of San Mateo (HPSM). HPSM helps provide care for underserved populations in the local community.

- Seniors received free health screenings.

- Pharmacists were available to answer questions about prescription drugs.

- Miracle Shred provided free document shredding to help improve identity theft.

- Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill provided refreshments.



NuevaCare of San Mateo provided information and tips on home care services for seniors in the area.



NuevaCare provides non-medical home care services to seniors who need assistance with their activities of daily living. They provide seniors and families with as many or as few hours of help as needed. The hours are scheduled entirely based on each individual’s situation. Their minimum is 4 hours per visit all the way up to 24/7 care. Prior to assignment of any caregivers to a family, NuevaCare will conduct a free home assessment visit.



Managing Director Kamran Nasser adds, “Our motto is “There’s No Place Like Home”. The words memorialized by Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” are shared by most elderly and frail individuals who are faced with the possibility of having to leave home because they can no longer care for themselves. In fact, recent studies have found that home care is preferred about nine to one over institutionalized care. Most people say they want to be cared for in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes for as long as possible. NuevaCare is the in-home care solution in San Mateo.”



NuevaCare Offers a 48 Hour Caregiver Guarantee



If at anytime within the first 48 hours of care a family is not satisfied with their caregiver, for any reason, they just call NuevaCare and the care will be absolutely FREE! It’s an offer that’s unheard of in the home care industry. “At NuevaCare, we’re so confident we can match your needs with one of our caregivers that we will guarantee it!,” states Mr. Nasser.



For quality and affordable home care in San Mateo County contact NuevaCare. Proudly serving San Mateo, Belmont, Burlingame, Foster City, Hillsborough, Millbrae, Redwood City, San Carlos, Woodside, Atherton and surrounding communities. Call (650) 209-8555.



