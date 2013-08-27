Number of Boston Marathon Qualifiers to Go Up This Summer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- It appears that more runners are seeking to and are qualifying for the 2014 Boston Marathon, according to data from ten marathons so far this summer.



"What’s interesting is that while the number of finishers barely increased from one year to the next, the percentage of runners who qualified increased at a much higher rate," Charbonneau writes. "A mathematician certainly wouldn’t call this data statistically significant, but it might indicate that those who ran summer marathons were more focused on hitting their [Boston qualifying] time."



It is imagined that interest in the 2014 race has increased because of the bombings at the 2013 Boston Marathon.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner. For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com