Numbing Cream Manufacturer, Dr. Numb UK, Further Expands in the UK Market

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Dr. Numb UK, one of the world’s largest numbing cream manufacturers, has just announced its further expansion in the UK market. Since its inception, the company has become one of the fastest growing companies in the topical numbing anesthetic cream market, distributing multi-nationally to more than 125 countries worldwide.



The company says they are excited to be further expanding their operations and services in the UK market and intend on continuing to grow.



According to Dr. Numb UK, “Reports suggest there has been a significant increase in demand for numbing cream in the UK/European market. We are so pleased to be able to meet this need with our highly advanced topical numbing cream.”



Whether a person is having an elective procedure, such as a body piercing or cosmetic surgery, or they are required to have blood drawn, they should not be forced to feel the pain produced by the needles involved. Fortunately, Dr. Numb UK provides people with the numbing they need to get through the procedure they are having with little to no pain.



Dr. Numb UK is a completely safe, non-prescription, topical anesthetic numbing cream that can used for a wide variety of purposes, including needle pain, laser treatments, body piercing, laser hair removal, waxing, permanent cosmetics, minor surgical procedures involving needles, blood tests, I.V. and vaccination, microdermabrasion, cannulations, and much more. It is also commonly used as a tattoo numbing cream for either the tattooing process or the laser tattoo removal process.



The numbing cream is the only product registered and certified in the North American market and worldwide. Carefully formulated with the safest but strongest amount of lidocaine, Dr. Numb UK is manufactured in a cGMP licensed laboratory ensuring its safety and quality.



Additionally, unlike other numbing cream products available on the market, Dr. Numb UK goes through a complicated series of stability testing, toxicology/clinical tests and batch quality control, further adding to the non-oily, water based anesthetic cream’s level of safety.



Dr. Numb UK has proven itself as the leader in the numbing cream market. The company has the highest retention of customers in different industries for their top-notch product.



For more information about Dr. Numb UK, visit http://www.drnumb.co.uk



About Dr. Numb UK

Dr. Numb UK is one of the world’s largest numbing cream manufacturers, distributing to more than 125 countries worldwide. The company’s anesthetic numbing cream can be used for a wide variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures.