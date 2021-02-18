NUNAR Magazine Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Latest Issue

Odenton, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- NUNAR Magazine is a DMV-based biannual youth culture zine and it is gearing up for its April 2021 issue. To publish this upcoming issue, the magazine has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and its team is welcoming generous support and backing. NUNAR Magazine is being published under Damon J. Barnes, who works as the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, and he is a Maryland based freelance writer and filmmaker.



"NUNAR Magazine is an iteration of NuNarrative, and we are a digital, independent, and biannual youth culture zine that chronicles human stories and emerging talent rising out of the DMV." Said Damon Barnes, the Editor-in-Chief of the NUNAR Magazine, while talking about the magazine. "We are an international platform based in the DMV Area, and we focus on music, visual arts, fashion, athletics, community involvement, and the web." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/359659783/nunar-magazine-april-2021-issue and backers from around the world can support this magazine to release its April 2021 issue by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000 and the magazine is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About NUNAR Magazine

NUNAR Magazine is a US based biannual youth cultural publishing platform based in the DMV Area. The magazine is currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter to release its April 2021 issue, and it is welcoming everyone to become a part of the recently launched Kickstarter campaign. The magazine has a dedicated team of multi-talented professionals, who aim to bring a new perspective of emergent narratives from the DMV and all around the world.



Contact:

Contact Person: Damon Barnes

Company: NUNAR Magazine

City: Odenton

State: Maryland

Country: United States

Phone: 3018441191

Email: damon@nunarmag.com

Website: www.nunarmag.com