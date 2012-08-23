Nuratrim Weight Loss Pills Are Popular With Dieters and Very Effective According to Latest Figures from Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- One of the best ways to find out if a particular weight loss pill is effective or not is to take a look at the re-order rate, ie the percentage of people that place subsequent orders when their current supply runs out.



Of course you are never going to get a figure close to 100% or even 50% because even if one of these supplements work well, many people hit their weight loss goals before they run out of diet pills, and therefore do not need to place any further orders.



For this reason a re-order rate of 20-25% is therefore considered to be pretty good and anything above 30% really is outstanding because it suggests that a particular weight loss pill does indeed help people lose weight.



According to figures obtained from Articate.com, one weight loss pill that was released at the end of 2011, called Nuratrim, has been enjoying a re-order rate of 33.33% this week and 36.36% last week, which is quite incredible.



This clearly indicates that this diet pill is delivering real results for many people because otherwise they wouldn't continue paying good money for additional supplies.



A spokesman for the Articate.com website, which has featured a full review of Nuratrim on their website, had this to say about the Nuratrim weight loss pills:



"I knew that the Nuratrim supplements were good quality because we have received quite a few thank you emails from people who have used these pills after reading our review, and I know that the actress Gemma Merna also managed to lose weight taking these supplements."



"However I am still staggered to learn that around 1 in 3 people continue to re-order this product because this is almost unheard of in the weight loss industry."



These supplements are manufactured in the UK and can be shipped to a number of different countries worldwide for a small delivery charge. They are made from natural ingredients and can help suppress the appetite, burn fat, reduce calorie intake and reduce cholesterol levels.



More details about the Nuratrim weight loss pills can be found at:



http://articate.com/2011/12/21/nuratrim-review/



