Nuratrim Weight Loss Pills Boosted by Recommendation From TV Star Gemma Merna

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Gemma Merna is a glamour model and TV actress who has become famous for her role as Carmel Valentine in Hollyoaks. However apart from being one of the most attractive women on British TV, she has recently been making the headlines for her impressive weight loss, prior to her big wedding.



According to a recent article, she has now lost 8 lbs in weight, dropping from 9 stone 5 lbs to 8 stone 11 lbs in just a couple of months.



She revealed that she used a weight loss pill called Nuratrim to help her lose this weight, and as a result of this recommendation, sales of Nuratrim have gone up quite considerably.



This particular diet pill went on sale last year and although there are lots of Nuratrim reviews online that discuss some of the key benefits, it is still relatively unknown amongst the weight loss community. However all that is likely to change now that they have a high profile celebrity endorsement.



According to the Nuratrim website, this diet pill can help burn fat and reduce cholesterol, increase your metabolism and suppress your appetite. It is made from glucomannan, licorice extract, green coffee extract and capsicum, all of which are natural ingredients that cause no real side effects.



Gemma Merna managed to lose 8 lbs taking this weight loss pill and this result seems to be fairly typical because the manufacturers state on their website that 'if you have more than 14lbs to lose, you can expect to lose up to 4 lbs in the first week, reducing to 1-2 lbs a week thereafter'.



If you would like to find out more about the Nuratrim weight loss pill, you can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2011/12/21/nuratrim-review/



About Articate.com

Articate.com regularly reviews various different weight loss pills and supplements, whilst also featuring articles on a wide range of other subjects as well.