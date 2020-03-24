Nurse Call Systems Market 2020 Analysis and Forecast to 2026: Global Key Players Notify, AMETEK.Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Ascom, Siemens

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Global Nurse Call Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.45 billion at 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in healthcare outflow and insurance treatment.



A few of the major competitors currently working in the global nurse call systems market are Intercall Systems | Nurse Call Systems; Notify; AMETEK.Inc.; Hill-Rom Services Inc.; Ascom; Siemens; Honeywell International Inc.; Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.; Azure Healthcare; SCHRACK SECONET AG; Johnson Controls; STANLEY Healthcare; Tunstall Group; West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.; Critical Alert; Live Sentinel; Vigil Health Solutions Inc.; Cornell Communications among others.



Market Definition:



Nurse call system is defined as the technology responsible for informing the nurses whenever a patient or physicians call for them. These technologies involve various components such as buttons, alarms, communication devices and software services which work in combination with each other to ensure that the nurses are immediately informed of the patient/physician call.



Market Drivers





- Technological advancement and product development in the nurse call system market, this significant act as driver to the market.



- Aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, this significant act as driver to the market.





Market Restraints





- High costs involved in the implementation of nurse call systems, due to the high cost this act as restraint to the market.



- Stringent regulatory environment is the restraint to the market.





Segmentation: Global Nurse Call Systems Market



By Instrument





- Buttons



- Integrated Communication Systems



- Mobile Systems



- Intercom Systems





By Technology





- Wired Systems



- Wireless Systems





By Application





- Emergency Medical Alarms



- Wanderer Control



- Workflow Support





By End Use





- Hospitals



- Clinics and Physician Offices



- Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes



- Ambulatory Care Centers





By Geography





- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East & Africa





Key Developments in the Market:





- In July 2016, TekTone launched the Tek-CARE 500 wireless emergency call system. This product received UL 2560 listing for use by senior and independent living facilities. This launch strengthened the company's portfolio of nurse call systems.



- In June 2016, Ascom Holding AG partnered with AirStrip to link their clinical mobile device applications to provide faster access to live ECG waveform streaming, speeding up decision-making and response time to critical patient events.





Competitive Analysis: Global Nurse Call Systems Market



Global nurse call systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nurse call systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



