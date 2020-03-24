Nurse Call Systems Market 2026 Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Trends, Development and Forecast Report
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The Global "Nurse Call Systems Market Size" is anticipated to showcase notable growth owing to the reduction in the number of patient to nurse ratio. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Assisted Living and Nursing Centres, Home Care Setting, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2018. However, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
The report covers:
Global Nurse Call Systems Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Nurse Call Systems MarketReport:
Ascom Americas
Hillrom
Johnson Controls
Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.s
BEC GmbH
Azure Healthcare Services, LLC
Cornell Communications, Inc.
TekTone Healthcare Communications
GD Systems
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disorders to Aid in the Growth of Hospital Segment
In terms of end user, the global nurse call systems market is grouped into home care settings, assisted living and nursing centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The report mentions that hospitals are expected to generate the highest global nurse call systems market revenue in the forthcoming years. It would occur as the nurses in hospitals depend upon nurse call systems for workforce management, emergency management, and monitoring of patients' health. Also, hospitals possess high patient pool who are in persistent need for general healthcare. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are leading to hospitalizations. It will contribute to the global nurse call systems market growth in the coming years.
Ascom and Rauland-Borg Launch Advanced Nurse Call Systems to Increase Efficiency
Ascom, a global solutions provider, headquartered in Switzerland, announced the launch of its Telligence in North America in February 2019. Telligence is considered to be the world's first patient response system. It is a scalable and modular patient response system that upgrades nurse call service for unique patient-centric care. With the guidance of Telligence, caregivers can get access to appropriate information throughout the care process as well as at the point of care.
It is developed on the Ascom Healthcare Platform and it aids in collecting information from several sources, such as healthcare applications, patients, applications, and other medical devices. It has the ability to smoothly integrate with the facility's current applications and devices. Doctors and clinicians can get an in-depth view of the patient's health status that is much better than the traditional form of nurse call. It helps the caregivers to get to know about the patient's current health condition and response to their requests accordingly.
