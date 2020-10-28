Nurse call systems Market Comprehensive Review, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends Forecast to 2030

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Nurse Calling Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



A recent market study published by FMI on the nurse calling systems market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.



Nurse Calling Systems Market: Segmentation



Equipment Type



Button-based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Application



Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Technology



Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

End-user



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01- Executive Summary



The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the nurse calling systems market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the nurse calling systems market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the nurse calling systems market, which will help them understand the basic information about the nurse calling systems market. Along with this, comprehensive information about nurse calling systems is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the nurse calling systems market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



This section includes key trends impacting the market as well as the major development trends associated with equipment type development.



Chapter 04- Market Background



This section includes the prominent dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) which are responsible for shaping the market's growth trajectory during the upcoming decade's forecast.



Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Crisis Analysis



This chapter explores the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future growth projections. It incorporates the current statistics and the probable future impact, current GDP projections and its probable impact. Furthermore, this section also incorporates the impact of the pandemic on each of the segments covered in the report, as well as the short-term, mid-term & long-term recovery scenarios.



Chapter 06- Market Context



This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the nurse calling systems market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the regulatory scenario, value chain analysis and various growth strategies employed by manufacturers.



Chapter 07- Global Nurse Calling Systems Market- Pricing Analysis



This section of the report brings to fore the regional pricing analysis by equipment type and offers a break-up between manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing. The chapter also incorporates the global average pricing analysis benchmark.



Chapter 08 – Global Nurse Calling Systems Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the nurse calling systems market for the forecast period of 2020-2030, in value terms. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical projections of the nurse calling systems market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.



Chapter 09- Global Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Equipment Type



This chapter provides details about the nurse calling systems market based on type and has been classified into Button-based Systems, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems and Intercom Systems.



Chapter 10 – Global Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application



This chapter provides details about the Nurse calling systems market based on application and has been classified into Alarms & Communications, Workflow Optimization, Wanderer Control and Fall Detection & Prevention.



Chapter 11- Global Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Technology



This chapter provides details about the Nurse calling systems market based on end-user and has been classified into Wired Nurse Call Systems and Wireless Nurse Call Systems.



Chapter 12- Global Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End-User



This chapter provides details about the Nurse calling systems market based on end-user and has been classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics and Long-Term Care Centers.



Chapter 13- Global Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region



This chapter provides details about the Nurse calling systems market based on region and has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania.



Chapter 14- North America Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides details about the growth of the North America Nurse calling systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes the U.S and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in North America.



Chapter 15- Latin America Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides details about the growth of the Latin America Nurse calling systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 16- Europe Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides details about the growth of the European Nurse calling systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia and Rest of Europe.



Chapter 17- South Asia Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides details about the growth of the South Asian Nurse calling systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of South Asia.



Chapter 18- East Asia Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides details about the growth of the East Asian Nurse calling systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes China, Japan and South Korea.



Chapter 19- Oceania Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides details about the growth of the Oceania Nurse calling systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Australia and New Zealand.



Chapter 20- Middle East & Africa Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides details about the growth of the Middle East & Africa Nurse calling systems market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes GCC countries, South Africa and rest of MEA.



Chapter 21- Key Countries Nurse calling systems Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Nurse calling systems market of 22 key countries by type, and form. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.



Chapter 22- Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the physiology equipment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 23- Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Nurse calling systems market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Ascom, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Azure, Schrack Seconet AG, Intercall Systems Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Tunstall Group, Tektone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc., and Igeacare Solutions Inc.