Nurse Call Systems Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecast 2019-2030 : Impacts of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The global nurse call systems market accounted for over US$1.5 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~9% from 2020 to 2030.



The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the large pool of patients and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Furthermore, in the current global scenario, the outbreak of COVID-19 has propelled the demand for nurse call systems as the healthcare staff is limited; however, the number of patients is increasing on a daily basis.



Nurse Call Systems Market Prominent Players:



Some of the prominent players in the nurse call systems market include Rauland (AMETEK, Inc.), Ascom, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Johnson Controls., Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Honeywell International Inc., SCHRACK SECONET AG, and Azure Healthcare, among others



Growth Factors:



The economic NCS products are more suitable and ideal for the nursing homes and hospitals. They have several attractive specifications of nurse calling systems at cost-effective rates. These systems need least or no training to the hospitals that ultimately saves the time of hospital staff.



This system allows real-time log in of different patient calls to nurses. Also, the system is integrated with data analysis software that offers detailed report of their services to patients, through IP based services. There are several benefits of the nurse calling system. These benefits include operating in silence, which avoids disturbing other hospital staff. It offers real-time data logging for faster and effective healthcare service to patients and less-voltage operation. Better annunciation and better quality display is also delivered through these systems. The system also holds multiple call indications, aesthetic looks, and offer reliable operations.



One of the most important factors of patient care is effective communication. Nurse call systems help to provide fast & direct communication between patients and healthcare professionals. The system provides a direct line of communication, enabling patients to get the attention of nurses whenever required. Emerging players in the market are focusing on strategies, such as offering an advanced product portfolio and launching new products, to gain a competitive edge over other players. In December 2019, Tunstall Healthcare, a leading provider of connected care and connected health solutions, launched the Tunstall Carecom nurse call system. The wireless system is equipped with digital technology and supports sensors that are included in wearable devices and offer automatic alarms.



Rapid technological advancements have pushed the demand for nurse call systems in the market. These systems are equipped with several new technologies including multi-color LCD panel, optimal alarm set-up, and versatile diagnostic features along with the automatic software facility to maintain a real-time log of these services as required by patients. A well-designed technology helps to organize daily workflows more clearly and effectively.



Segmentation Based On:



By Technology -



Wired Communication

Wireless Communication



By Type -



Integrated Communication Systems,

Intercom Systems,

Button-Based Systems,

and Mobile Systems



By Application -



Communications & Alarm,

Wander Management,

Workflow Optimization,

and Fall Prevention & Detection



Regional Analysis:



North America accounted for the largest share of the global nurse call systems market due to the presence of several prominent players in the market and the growing adoption of real-time location systems. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to developing healthcare facilities in countries, such as China and India, and increasing aging populations.



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Nurse Call Systems Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.



- To understand the structure of the Nurse Call Systems Market by identifying its various sub-segments.



- Focuses on the key global Nurse Call Systems Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.



- To analyze the Nurse Call Systems Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Nurse Call Systems Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



