Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button,Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System),Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication, Workflow Optimization, Fall detector), End User - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Nurse Call Systems Market is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2025 from $1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025.



The Market is driven by the ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements. Increasing incidences of Alzheimers disease and the growing number of assisted living centers are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Wired communication is expected to dominate the Nurse Call Systems Market in 2020.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into wired and wireless communication. Wired communication technology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. The advantage offered by the wired communication technology, such as more secure and reliable connections (as opposed to wireless technologies that are affected due to interference and face random signal loss) is driving the growth of this segment. However, with rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies, the demand for wireless nurse call systems is expected to have higher growth in the Nurse Call System Market.



Alarms & communications segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020



Based on application, the market is segmented into alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. The alarms & communications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to their extensive use in critical care settings in hospitals. Additionally, their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patient, and other caregivers, further increasing patient safety and satisfaction is expected to augment market growth.



Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Nurse Call System Market in 2020



By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the optimal patient safety, streamlined communication between patients & clinicians, enhanced patient satisfaction, improved quality of care, and increased productivity of caregivers, among others.



Button-based system to dominate the market in 2020



The Nurse Call Systems Market, by type, is segmented into buttons, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems. In 2019, the buttons segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors attributing for the large share of this segment include low cost, ease of use, high reliability, and faster response time.



Based on region, the Nurse Call Systems Market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the growing awareness & demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region.



The major players operating in this Nurse Call System Market are Rauland-Borg Corporation (A division of AMETEK.Inc.) (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany), and Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. (US) among others.