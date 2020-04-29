Nurses Are the Answer to What Happens to Healthcare After COVID-19

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Margaret Erickson, a nationally celebrated nurse leader with future plans of what Nursing Leadership will become as it creates a MAJOR paradigm shift from the medical model of illness & disease, to the nursing model of health, wellness, & wellbeing/wellbecoming. To a lay person, this may not sound different, but in healthcare it is NIGHT and DAY different. With the Medical model (while doctors want to help their patients to be healthy), their focus is on diagnosis & treatment, once someone IS ill. Nurses are no longer handmaidens to doctors. If you have not been treated by a nurse lately, they are professionals (often with doctorates), who work WITH doctors as equals to find the best path forward to support the patient's health until disease presents, then return the patient to health. Nursing education needs to change for nurses to truly become leaders at the national table. The paradigm shift change in education must occur to support nurses as transformational leaders.



Margaret Erickson PhD, RN, CNS, APHN-BC® has been the CEO of the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation since May 2000. She has practiced holistic nursing for 38 years and has worked with different populations in various settings, including, but not limited to Adult Health, ICU, Newborn Nursery, Labor and Delivery, Mental Health, Long Term Care, and Case Management. She has also taught holistic nursing courses at the graduate and undergraduate levels at the University of Texas at Austin and Tennessee State University. Margaret has researched, published and presented in holistic nursing and health and is a member of the AHNA Health Advocacy committee. For any questions regarding re-certification or AHNCC program endorsement please feel free to email us at ahncc@flash.net www.ahncc.org.



Leanne Meier, BSN, RN is the international talk show host of Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse: Exploring the world of Nursing on VoiceAmerica.com, Health & Wellness for the past 2.5 years. She currently has over 110,000 listeners in 70+ countries. Leanne led a team during a closure of two hospitals and managed information classes, assisted with placement of laid off workers and fought for fair and respectful treatment of employees while working closely with the State of Minnesota Services. Leanne has also served as a trainer for 15 years with Talent Development researching, designing and training specialized programs. Leanne's extensive experience includes 17 years of management experience, teaching staff how to deal with conflict resolution. She also consulted with and mediated conflicts between managers, employees, teams and individuals. Leanne's goal is to be the conduit of nurses' voices of who they are and what they add the the life of every human being on the planet. She is an engaging and sought-after public speaker dedicated to the advancement and well-being of Nurses!