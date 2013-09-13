Nursing Home Abuse Attorneys Danziger & De Llano, LLP Announce Launch of NursingHomeLawFirm.org

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Danzinger & De Llano, LLP, a law firm that is committed to helping its injured clients obtain justice, recently announced the launch of its new website, http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org. The new website aims to serve individuals seeking information about and justice for nursing home abuse.



According to an article on Danzinger & De Llano, LLP, the possibility for abuse and neglect in nursing homes has increased over the years. As the world’s population grows older, a greater number of individuals are being placed in nursing homes—resulting in understaffed facilities. The article, located at http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/nursing-home-abuse-attorney/, explains that staff members are sometimes undereducated and overworked for little pay, resulting in them taking out their frustrations on patients.



Nursing home abuse can affect any resident in a facility, but oftentimes, this abuse is not only physical. Another page of the company’s website, http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/elder-abuse-lawyer/, clarifies this thought: in addition to bodily trauma, such as broken bones, bed sores, bruises, sprains, and bedsores, the resulting damage can include financial, sexual, and emotional harm.



“All of these forms of abuse can cause pain and suffering, and physical harm or neglect that is left unchecked can end up resulting in death,” stated Danziger & De Llano, LLP. “With nursing homes becoming more and more in demand, the possibility of abuse taking place has grown, but we are working hard to put a stop to this horrific practice.”



Throughout the years, Danziger & De Llano, LLP have represented victims of pharmaceutical negligence, medical malpractice, and big corporations. Before filing a claim with a client’s nursing home, Danziger & De Llano, LLP collaborates with physicians, healthcare advocates, social workers, and investigators to develop a solid case. The firm’s lawyers are experienced, professional, knowledgeable of the law, and dedicated to securing a favorable outcome for all clients.



Individuals interested in learning more about Danziger & De Llano, LLP can visit http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/nursing-home-neglect-lawyer/ for more information. The firm provides free consultations upon request.



About Danziger & De Llano, LLP

Danziger & De Llano, LLP is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses, individuals, and their families. The firm is committed to providing its clients with superior client service and personal attention. When Danziger & De Llano, LLP accepts a case, it assigns a team of professionals including attorneys, legal assistants and support staff to guide the client through the legal process. Danziger & De Llano, LLP is devoted to ensuring that each client obtains full and just compensation for all of their injuries. For more information, please visit http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org