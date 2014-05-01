Nursing Home Attorney Firm Danziger & De Llano Add New and Educational Articles to Their Website

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Nursing home attorney firm Danziger & De Llano has just added some new pages to their user-friendly website that help to educate readers about the horrors of nursing home abuse, as well as when people should call upon the expertise of the Danziger & De Llano legal team.



As one of the new articles, nursinghomelawfirm.org/nursing-home-neglect-lawyer, noted, many people are familiar with the stories of elderly residents of nursing homes who are robbed, hurt and neglected. For those whose loved ones are currently being mistreated, the feelings of hurt, anger and stress can be unbearable.



This is where the Danziger & De Llano law firm can help; they have a great deal of experience in working on elder abuse cases, and they take great personal pride in making sure that anyone who is treating an elderly nursing home resident in a less-than-caring way is brought to justice. The attorneys have elderly loved ones of their own, and they understand how emotionally devastating it is when a helpless family member is being mistreated.



Another new article, http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/elder-abuse-lawyer, examines what elder abuse is. While many people believe that it only takes place at a nursing home or other care facility; unfortunately, it can also happen in the elderly person’s own home. Sadly, the article notes, family members, neighbors and other trusted caregivers have been known to harm the frail seniors who are under their care. In addition to physical abuse, including hitting or drugging the elderly person, elder abuse also includes emotional abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse and neglect.



“Perhaps the most insidious form of elder abuse, [neglect] involves leaving the person unattended so that they are isolated, hungry, dehydrated and at risk,” the article notes.



Fortunately, institutions are liable for damage that is caused by their employees’ behavior. Anybody who fears that their loved one might be a victim of elder abuse of any kind is welcome to call the experienced and caring attorneys at Danziger & De Llano at any time for a free case review. They may also visit the newly-updated site to read the new articles in full, and to learn more about the firm and their areas of service.



About Danziger & De Llano

For over twenty years, the nursing home neglect lawyers at Danziger & De Llano have made it their business to stand up for the rights of those who have been taken advantage of by big corporations who put their interest in money and profit over their concern for people, and there’s nobody they fight harder for than the victims of nursing home negligence and abuse. For more information, please visit http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/