Nursing Home in Atlanta GA A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab Celebrates National Nursing Home Week

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab, which operates three skilled nursing facilities including top nursing homes in Atlanta GA, celebrated National Nursing Home Week May 11-17, 2014.



Nursing Home Week is a national observance that celebrates and promotes the relationships that exist between nursing home residents, family members, staff and the greater community.



There were many events that took place at A.G. Rhodes including a health fair, an empowerment expo, contests, games, awards ceremonies and more. The A.G. Rhodes Atlanta nursing homes at Wesley Woods and in Marietta all recognized top nurses and certified nursing assistants who go above and beyond to care for the residents who stay at A.G. Rhodes’ rehabilitation centers in Atlanta.



“I’m proud to work among such excellent staff at these top nursing homes in Atlanta,” said Albert Blackwelder, A.G. Rhodes Chief Executive Officer.



“A.G. Rhodes has provided exceptional senior care for 110 years. Whether it’s for inpatient or outpatient rehab, short-term recovery, or long-term nursing care, our residents and their families discover why we’ve earned a reputation for excellence—and for making people feel right at home.”



Anyone who would like to learn more about A.G. Rhodes and the Marietta rehabilitation center is encouraged to visit the easy-to-navigate website at www.agrhodes.org. There, people can read more about the three nursing homes in Marietta GA. People can also follow A.G. Rhodes on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and subscribe to the e-newsletter.



About A.G. Rhodes

A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab is a not-for-profit organization operating three skilled nursing facilities in the Atlanta area. With a dedicated staff of approximately 600, A.G. Rhodes proudly upholds a family tradition of providing a comfortable, caring environment with state-of-the-art rehabilitation services. A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab has set the standard for serving an aging community since 1904. Residents and their families, staff, volunteers and donors all contribute to an impressive reputation of success and commitment to excellence. The mission of A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab is to provide expert and compassionate rehabilitation therapy and residential care to those who are temporarily or permanently unable to care for themselves. For more information, please visit www.agrhodes.org