Nursing Home Law Firm Launches New Attorney Information Site

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Danziger & De Llano, LLP, a nursing home law firm that helps injured clients receive justice and appropriate settlements, recently announced the launch of a new site, Nursing Home Neglect Lawyer. The new website aims to educate individuals about nursing home negligence, patient rights, and the types of compensation choices available to victims.



According to an article available on Nursing Home Neglect Lawyer, http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/nursing-home-attorney, abuse is not uncommon in nursing homes across the nation. Even though nursing homes and long-term care facilities were created to provide safe living situations for the sick and elderly, some nursing home employees can become frustrated with the patients in their care due to unfortunate circumstances such as being underpaid for long hours and being unfamiliar with elderly care. However, due to the large amount of people in nursing homes—over 1.6 million—abuse often goes unnoticed.



“Even when organizations are able to find abuses, in most cases the institutions are generally issued a warning and a small fine – far too small to make a difference to businesses that are charging astronomical fees for residents,” explained http://nursinghomelawfirm.org/nursing-home-attorney. “The fines and penalties barely get the attention of the nursing home owners as they simply fill the empty bed with another paying customer.”



Located at http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/nursing-home-neglect-lawyer, Nursing Home Neglect Lawyer explains that careless nursing homes value profit over people and reminds individuals that nursing home patients deserve respect and attention. To combat nursing home neglect properly, the new website suggests hiring an experienced lawyer such as an attorney from Danziger & De Llano, LLP.



Danziger and De Llano, LLP has fought for nursing home victims’ rights for over 20 years. The law firm offers no-charge consultations to anyone interested in obtaining justice for a victim of nursing home abuse.



“We believe that those who commit abuse need to be punished, and so do their employers who create the environment in which it was allowed to happen,” stated the site. “If your loved one was neglected or injured as a result of nursing home mismanagement and greed, we can help make the guilty parties pay.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Danziger and De Llano, LLP can visit http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/nursing-home-neglect-lawyer/ for more information.



About Danziger & De Llano, LLP

Danziger & De Llano, LLP is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses, individuals, and their families. The firm is committed to providing its clients with superior client service and personal attention. When Danziger & De Llano, LLP accepts a case, it assigns a team of professionals including attorneys, legal assistants and support staff to guide the client through the legal process. Danziger & De Llano, LLP is devoted to ensuring that each client obtains full and just compensation for all of their injuries. For more information, please visit http://www.nursinghomelawfirm.org/nursing-home-neglect-lawyer