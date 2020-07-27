Nursing Home Residents Isolated from Family Members and Loved Ones

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Senior Connections Matter is raising funds to purchase needed mobile devices to connect isolated nursing home residents with their families and loved ones who are now restricted from visiting because of COVID19. Of the 15,600 nursing homes, the vast majority are not sufficiently equipped to facilitate an adequate number of these vital connections.



This is a much needed and necessary investment.



Nursing home residents are isolated, lonely and frightened. The stress from prolonged isolation is documented and can be considered equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes/day. It impacts anxiety, sleep disorders, falls, cognitive decline and symptoms of depression.



The fund will purchase mobile devices for facilities to ensure there are sufficient devices for residents and families to have frequent virtual visits. The need is great and immediate!!!



Of all the states, Florida took swift action to manage the spread of the virus in nursing homes in mid-March by banning visitation. Now, Governor Rick DeSantis, in a May 26th Forbes magazine article, suggests that "we must restrict visits to nursing homes by family and friends for at least the next several months, with the possible exception of those who can prove that they are not actively infected with the novel coronavirus"



"Nursing Homes have been my life's work. Seeing the pervasive loneliness and isolation nursing home residents experience as a result of being disconnected from their families and friends is heartbreaking. It's important for me to find a way to bridge that gap". Phyllis Ayman, Advocate



For more information, or to contribute, visit Senior Connections Matter, Connecting Seniors Through Technology at https://www.gofundme.com/f/senior-connections-matter .



This initiative helps the nation's mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, sisters, brothers, uncles, aunts, in nursing homes all across the U.S.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.