Medcom Inc. Online Streaming Nursing Training Videos Are Best Sellers

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2013 -- The success of Medcom’s online nursing videos is evident from their ranking as best sellers. These videos are used by hundreds of educational institutions such as SUNY, BOCES and Baker College to provide nurses with the training they need in a variety of areas. Medcom makes it easy to view an award-winning medical video online to cover a wide range of topics from more than 200 different streaming videos online. Access to medical exam videos can help nurses prepare for certification and other important exams whenever and wherever they have time to study.



Medcom online streaming nursing training videos give users unlimited access to more than 200 online streaming videos 24/7. They can also opt to watch the entire healthcare video or skip to the section they want to see. The videos can be viewed with a Mac, PC and on most tablets and mobile devices so that studying a medical exam video from almost anywhere is possible. That increases access to training and enhances the user’s ability to make the most of available time, even when it is in smaller timeframes. The streaming videos also work with a user-friendly LMS backed by excellent free technical support and customer service for a flawless viewing experience.



Medcom offers a cost-effective solutions for educating nursing students, allied health students and faculty. Their streaming videos allow you to teach, test and track the students’ progress. There are many program topics to choose from including anatomy and physiology, fall prevention, intravenous therapy, nursing assistant skills, pediatric nursing, infection control and more. More nursing students continue to enjoy the benefits of video medical training from Medcom.



About Medcom

Medcom is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation and an accredited provider of continuing nursing education by the California Board of Registered Nursing and the Florida Board of Nursing. Try a free preview of their medical exam videos and see why they are the number one choice for online nurses training and education. For additional information please visit, http://www.medcomrn.com/.