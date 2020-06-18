Nursing Your Damaged QuickBooks File Back to Health with E-Tech's QuickBooks Recovery Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Losing data in QuickBooks can cause serious circumstances if not tended to at the earliest, experts say.



QuickBooks sends a series of cues indicating data corruption which could be similar to shutting down abruptly, unpaid bills reflected as paid on the balance sheet, errors while auditing the balance sheet, and a negative balance in the transaction history.



These could occur due to several different reasons such as power failure causing QuickBooks to close unexpectedly, improper entries in list data, damaged accounts, names and items in the .QBW file, or a possible virus or malware infection.



John Rocha of E-Tech said storing backups regularly, running the "Verify Data Utility" periodically and the "Rebuild Data Utility" when indicated by the "Verify", and creating a new data file, when necessary.



"Setting up automatic backup in QuickBooks allowsyou to backup to an external hard drive during the times you don't make an online backup. It's also recommended to make a manual backup with full verification as it resets the TLG file, not having to worry about large files," Rocha said.



E-Tech is committed to working around every kind of data corruption issue with any version of your QuickBooks data files from the first version for DOS to the latest Pro, Premier, Accountant or Enterprise versions. With a success rate of over 95 percent, E-Tech offers a service guarantee.



E-Tech looks after the many different QuickBooks errors such as QuickBooks Lost Connection Error, shutdowns, Rebuild or Verify Errors, error codes, abnormal program terminations, and more.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



