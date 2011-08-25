The College Network Helps Busy Adults Fast Track Nursing Education

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2011 -- The College Network, an educational services and eLearning provider has become a major force in helping nurses obtain degrees through its partnership with leading universities. As opposed to being an educational institution itself, The College Network publishes Comprehensive Learning Modules to help adults pass end-of-course college equivalency exams and earn college credit recommendations to obtain associate, bachelor’s, master’s degree or professional certificates online from prestigious universities.



Traditional nursing schools have, on average, a two year waiting list. With help from The College Network, working adults can start immediately. The self-paced programs allow adults to move through the programs and earn their degrees quickly or ease themselves back into education a little at a time. Nurses can make thousands of dollars more per year by earning their degree.



The College Network is committed to making quality education accessible and affordable by providing a way for busy adults to advance their careers and enhance a resume with an associate's, bachelor's, master's degree in nursing, healthcare administration and business management disciplines. All of the programs can be completed entirely online around busy work schedules. “We’ve had hundreds of thousands of adults choose The College Network to pursue their education because it allows them to balance it with their personal and professional lives,” said a College Network representative.



The College Network’s online Comprehensive Learning Module program allows students to complete their general education and elective courses on their own schedule. The credits from these courses can then be transferred to one of The College Network’s many partner universities or thousands of schools nationwide where the customer will complete his or her degree.



Recently, The College Network was accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to offer continuing nursing education courses. Initial topics will include Ethics in Nursing, Medication Safety, and Patient Rights.



The College Network customer support web site provides access to course materials, referrals, success stories, employment opportunities, blogs, research from experts, news releases and much more. In addition to nursing degree elearning modules The College Network also provides educational assistance for degrees and certifications in fire science, criminal justice, project management and lean sigma six.



Since 1992, The College Network has built a culture based on the six core values of quality, learning, innovation, excellence, integrity, and service. This emphasis on values is what makes The College Network unique and an environment that others want to experience. Find out more about how The College Network helps institutions of higher learning deliver high quality educational programs to students nationwide.