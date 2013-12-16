NursingSchools4U.com Launches Site Offering Unbiased Reviews of Nursing Schools

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- According to employment projections by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ for 2010-2020, the Registered Nursing workforce is the top occupation in terms of job growth through 2020. Projections suggest the number of employed nurses will grow from 2.74 million in 2010 to 3.45 million in 2020, an increase of 26%. The estimates go on to further explain the need for 495,500 replacements in the nursing workforce, taking the total number of employment openings for nurses due to growth and replacements to 1.2 million by the year 2020.



With this unprecedented growth in mind, Emily Waude of Nursingschools4u.com announced they've set up an unbiased nursing school review site to aid prospective nursing students in making the best choices for their degree and future nursing career. Says Waude, "Choosing and applying to a nursing program can be a daunting task for the future nurses. At www.nursingschools4u.com, we will help those considering nursing school learn about admission prerequisites and how to complete a nursing school application to help you kick start your nursing career."



The United States is expected to experience a nursing shortage that will only heighten as the former baby boomers face their senior years and their need for health care increases. Adding to the issues at hand is the increasing need for nursing schools and colleges across the US to expand their campuses and enrollments to meet the demands on the industry. An answer to this problem has been online schooling. Says Waude, "Time is long gone when student nurses had to attend nursing or LPN schools full time, on-site. Online nursing programs have revolutionized the training format giving students flexibility, affordability and preventing geographical restrictions when taking nurse training. The best online nursing programs give opportunities to working registered nurses to advance and earn baccalaureate or graduate degrees at their comfort and pace."



While the largest need is expected to be for registered nurses, other positions are also seeing amazing growth opportunities says Nursingschools4u.com spokesperson. Emily Waude continues, saying, "Choosing to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) is a good choice for those seeking to advance and eventually become registered nurses after having experienced working as a nurse.Various nursing degrees, including online nursing degrees, offer prospective nursing students entry options into the nursing field. You can choose to become a nurse after 2-years training through the Associate degree in Nursing (ADN) or the more advanced scope 4-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) option. Registered nurses who wish to specialize in one nursing area can take the MSN options while PhD or DNP nursing degrees can be sought by those seeking terminal degrees in nursing."



About Nursingschools4u.com

Nursingschools4u.com strives to offer trusted reviews and information on the top nursing schools in the United States, both campus based and online, together with advise on how to become a nurse along with the education necessary to advance a nursing career. Through the site, those interested in pursuing a nursing qualification can quickly find the best program that matches their needs.