Nuru International's CEO Honored by Dalai Lama

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- At a recent event called the Unsung Heroes of Compassion 2014, Wisdom in Action (WIA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance of compassion in action, 51 men and women were honored by the Dalai Lama. Among those honored was Nuru International’s CEO and founder, Jake Harriman.



The Dalai Lama, an outspoken proponent of nonviolence and compassion and the 1989 recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, thanked honorees for their “timeless and universal human goodness.” Harriman humbly stated that though he did not deserve the award, he was privileged to be selected and honored to meet the Dalai Lama.



Nuru works to end extreme poverty one community at a time by equipping local leaders with the tools and knowledge to create a self-sustaining set of impact programs over the course of seven years. When Nuru leaves, they will leave behind a self-sustaining community, independent of all Nuru expat staff and donations. Nuru plans to accomplish this through four different programs focused on agriculture, economic development, healthcare and education. Learn more about Nuru’s social innovation at www.nuruinternational.org/model



Nuru does more than just work communities in Kenya and Ethiopia. They study the many causes of poverty. Their website features an archive of posts on the causes and effects of poverty around the world. Learn more about the causes and effects of poverty at http://www.nuruinternational.org/blog/tag/cause-and-effects-of-poverty/



Nuru International, led by honoree Jake Harriman, epitomizes the importance of compassion in action. Rather than simply providing temporary relief to poverty stricken communities, Nuru provides the skills and support needed to make the community self-sufficient and grow. Learn more about Nuru’s fight against extreme poverty at www.nuruinternational.org



About Nuru International

Nuru International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending extreme poverty in remote, rural areas around the world. Rather than simply providing temporary relief, Nuru equips local leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to lift themselves out of extreme poverty forever.



For More Information:

Kim Do

Nuru International

16400 Pacific Coast Hwy. Suite 218

Huntington Beach, California 92649

(949) 667-0796

press@nuruinternational.org

http://www.nuruinternational.org/