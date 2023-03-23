Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2023 -- Nutanix, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Jose, CA based Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. On March 6, 2023, Nutanix, Inc. issued a press release stating that "Company management discovered that certain evaluation software from one of its third-party providers was instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multi-year period." The Company further stated that "As a result, the Company has not provided financial information regarding expenses in its second quarter fiscal 2023 preliminary results, or in its outlook for the third quarter or full fiscal year 2023."



Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) declined from $33.73 per share on December 14, 2022, to $23.85 per share on March 13, 2023.



