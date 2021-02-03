New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market was valued at USD 142.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 241.3 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Nutraceutical ingredients are derived from sources such as animal, plant, microbial, and synthetic, which provide health benefits, adding the primary nutritional value and functional benefits to various applications such as food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care products. The industry comprises two principal segments: functional foods and nutritional supplements.



The growth of the industry is attributed to the growing consumer demand for fortified food & beverages, the increasing number of incidences of chronic diseases, and mandates on food fortification by government organizations due to inadequate levels of vitamins and minerals in the human body. The growth of the market is restricted due to higher costs of fortified products and different regulatory frameworks in different countries for nutraceutical ingredients; however, the high raw material production cost for nutraceuticals product may limit the consumers to avail its features. Consumers are likely to have better options to switch for low-cost alternative proteins. Limited quality nutraceutical manufacturing has increased the need to fill demand and supply gap. Also, the product supply through the lab-to-market pipeline is generally time-consuming. Increased competition in the market, lack of awareness, and advertisement about product benefits may prove to be hindrances to the market growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Nutraceutical Ingredients market and profiled in the report are:



LB Minerals Ltd., Imerys S.A., KaMin LLC, Thiele Nutraceutical Ingredients Company, EICL Ltd., and Nutraceutical Ingredients AD among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue in Billion USD; Volume in Kilotons 2016–2027)



Probiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega 3 fatty acids

Vitamins

Prebiotic

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others



Application (Revenue in Billion USD; Volume in Kilotons 2016–2027)



Food

Snacks

Confectionary

Dairy

Bakery

Meat and meat products

Baby food

Others

Beverages

Energy drinks

Juices

Health drinks

Personal care

Animal Nutrition

Dietary Supplements



Form (Revenue in Billion USD; Volume in Kilotons 2016–2027)



Dry

Liquid



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market and its competitive landscape.



