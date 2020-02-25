Nutraceutical Ingredients Market New Growth Opportunities 2019-2030 : Top Key Players DSM, Associated British Foods, Arla Foods Ingredients Group

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is estimated to be over US$ 150 Mn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at 6.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Nutraceutical ingredients are important to promote health and reduce the risk of diseases. Nutraceutical ingredients can be used for a wide range of applications including bread, biscuits, cereals, dietary supplements, and powder drinks. They easily fit into peoples daily diet and offer nutritional benefits and lifestyle-oriented wellness. The nutraceutical ingredient market is expecting dynamic growth opportunities.



The prominent players in the global nutraceutical ingredients market:

DSM, Associated British Foods plc (ABF Ingredients), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, INGREDION, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, Kerry Inc., and Glanbia plc, among others.



Dietary supplements and functional food reduce the risk of diseases and help to maintain good health. Probiotics, phytochemicals, and antioxidants, among others, improve health, prevent chronic diseases, delay the aging process, and increase life expectancy. There is a wide variety of nutraceuticals available for general well-being and those which play an important role in the prevention and treatment of disease. These products have shown favorable results in various pathological complications such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer, among others.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing population, urbanization, rising incomes and consumers preferences for nutritional and health products are driving the nutraceutical market. Moreover, the prevalence of health-related problems will further propel market growth.



Some Points of ToC:



6. GLOBAL NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

1. Proteins and Amino Acids

2. Probiotics

3. Vitamins

4. Carotenoids

5. Other Types



7.GLOBAL NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

6. Food

7. Beverages

8. Personal Care

9. Dietary Supplements

10. Others



8.GLOBAL NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORM

11. Dry

12. Liquid



9.GLOBAL NUTRACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY HEALTH BENEFITS

13. Cognitive Health

14. Gut Health

15. Weight Management

16. Bone Health

17. Other Health Benefits



