Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- The nutraceutical ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 162.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 227.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the nutraceutical ingredient market is driven by factors such as rising awareness regarding health & wellness among consumers and increasing demand for fortified food products. Key drivers for the market's growth include increasing incidences of chronic diseases worldwide and mandates on food fortification by government organizations.



By type, the probiotic segment is projected to account for the largest share to the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period



The nutraceutical ingredients market, by type, has been segmented into probiotic, proteins and amino acids, phytochemical & plant extracts, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins, prebiotics, carotenoids, minerals, and others. The probiotic segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Probiotic ingredients are becoming one of the essential ingredients for various health & nutritional applications as they have positive effects on overall human health. Owing to this, probiotic ingredient is widely used across various applications such as functional food, beverages, dietary supplements, and animal nutritional industries.



By application, the market for dietary supplement is projected to account for the fastest growing in the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period



The global market, by application, has been segmented into food, beverages, personal care, animal nutrition and dietary supplement. The dietary supplement segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, by application, during the forecast period. The segment is growing because dietary supplements offer various health benefits such as improvement in the balance of the gut microflora, improvement of intestinal functions such as bulking and regularity, increased calcium absorption & improvement in bone density, enhancement of immune function, reduction in the release of toxins that can lead to fatty liver and other diseases, reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, control of blood sugar, possible reduction of risk of obesity & metabolic syndrome, and improvement in abdominal pain, bloating, and constipation.



By form, the dry segment is projected to dominate the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period



On the basis of form, the market is segmented into dry and liquid. A number of nutraceutical ingredients that are used in the dry form are vitamins, amino acids, prebiotic & probiotic premixes, proteins, and some minerals such as zinc and folic acid. These ingredients are extracted in dry form from several sources. The dry form preserves the flavor & color of food & beverage products and also provides benefits in terms of easy handling and storage, which is difficult with liquid ingredients. The dry form of nutraceuticals is available either in a tablet or capsule form in dietary supplements.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for the forecast period



The Asia Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market is completely driven by India, which accounted for nearly 31.5% of the market share in 2019. Factors such as changing lifestyles, changing dietary patterns, and growing awareness about nutrition are expected to drive the demand for nutraceutical ingredients in the country even more. Apart from this, rising hospitalization costs is forcing consumers to consume supplements and other nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, in order to maintain their health. Consumers in the country are now willing to spend an additional amount for fortified products, which has increasingly helped manufacturers of nutraceutical ingredients to find a substantial market opportunity.



The major companies include Associated British Foods (Uk), Arla Foods (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan).



