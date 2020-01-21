Nutraceutical Products Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Nutraceutical Products Market:



Executive Summary



Global Nutraceutical Products Market is valued approximately USD 248.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nutraceutical Products are derived from sources such as plant, animal, microbial, and synthetic, which provide health benefits, adding the basic nutritional value and functional benefits to various applications such as dietary supplements, food, beverages, animal nutrition, and personal care products. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products, confectionary and dairy products, is increasing the demand of the market. The rising awareness about better dietary choices, the rising aging population, and the growing number of chronic diseases is augmenting the demand for Nutraceutical Products. Rising food industry coupled with the increasing research and development in the industry will boost the growth of global Nutraceutical Products market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.



The regional analysis of global Nutraceutical Products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising income, increasing purchasing power, and a surge in consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nutraceutical Products Market across North American region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Kraft Heinz Company

The Hain Celestial Group

Conagra

General Mills

Kellogg's

Nestlé

Nature's Bounty

Amway

Hero Group

Barilla



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Food

Beverages

Dietary Supplements



By Distribution Channel:

Conventional Stores

Speciality Store

Drugstore & Pharmacies



By Source:

Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fiber & Speciality Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

Prebiotics

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others



