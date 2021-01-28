New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Nutraceutical products can be defined as fortified food products that act as supplements in treating and preventing diseases. Nutraceuticals can be defined as a hybrid of nutrition and pharmaceutical. However, these products are not tested and regulated to the extent of pharmaceutical drugs. Globally, nutraceutical products are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumer's daily diet. The primary reasons for this change have been the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and people consciously taking preventive healthcare measures.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2421



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Conagra (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg's (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Nature's Bounty (US), Amway (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Freedom Food Group Limited (Australia).



Market Drivers



According to the latest review of Reports and Data, the global demand for nutraceutical products was USD 253.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise at CAGR 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. A series of words have arisen globally, such as nutraceuticals, medifoods, vitafoods, functional foods, and more common dietary supplements and essential nutrients.



Regional Outlook



The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to be the highest developing market in the forecast timeframe with a CAGR of 8.0%. The increasingly hectic speed of life is becoming more and more normal in Asian countries. Nutraceutical processing organizations' tactics would be to spend aggressively in ads to make people appreciate the health benefits. The area with its large population has tremendous opportunities for manufacturers and the emphasis is on weight control, which is leading the development of the nutraceutical products market for weight-loss ingredients.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2421



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the nutraceutical products market on the basis of source, products, distribution channel, and region:



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

prebiotics

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others



Products (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Food

Snacks

Confectionery

Bakery

Dairy

Infant Nutrition

Others

Beverages

Beverages

Health Drinks

Energy Drinks

Juices

Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage

Others

Dietary Supplements

Vitamins

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Proteins

Botanicals

Enzyme



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Conventional Stores

Grocery Stores

Mass Merchandisers

Warehouse

Online retail

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Bakery Stores

Confectionery Stores

Gourmet Stores

Health Centers

Cosmetic Stores



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Nutraceutical Products Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nutraceutical-products-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators



3.1.1. Rising Global Demand for functional foods



3.1.2. Demand from Emerging Economies



Read More Reports:-



Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Size



Drug Eluting Stent Market Share



Neuroleptics Market Trends



Geosynthetics Market Growth



Phototherapy Market Analysis



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.