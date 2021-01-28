New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Nutraceutical products can be defined as fortified food products that act as supplements in treating and preventing diseases. Nutraceuticals can be defined as a hybrid of nutrition and pharmaceutical. However, these products are not tested and regulated to the extent of pharmaceutical drugs. Globally, nutraceutical products are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumer's daily diet. The primary reasons for this change have been the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and people consciously taking preventive healthcare measures.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Conagra (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg's (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Nature's Bounty (US), Amway (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Freedom Food Group Limited (Australia).
Market Drivers
According to the latest review of Reports and Data, the global demand for nutraceutical products was USD 253.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise at CAGR 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. A series of words have arisen globally, such as nutraceuticals, medifoods, vitafoods, functional foods, and more common dietary supplements and essential nutrients.
Regional Outlook
The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to be the highest developing market in the forecast timeframe with a CAGR of 8.0%. The increasingly hectic speed of life is becoming more and more normal in Asian countries. Nutraceutical processing organizations' tactics would be to spend aggressively in ads to make people appreciate the health benefits. The area with its large population has tremendous opportunities for manufacturers and the emphasis is on weight control, which is leading the development of the nutraceutical products market for weight-loss ingredients.
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the nutraceutical products market on the basis of source, products, distribution channel, and region:
Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
Proteins & Amino Acids
Probiotics
Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts
Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Vitamins
prebiotics
Carotenoids
Minerals
Others
Products (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
Food
Snacks
Confectionery
Bakery
Dairy
Infant Nutrition
Others
Beverages
Beverages
Health Drinks
Energy Drinks
Juices
Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage
Others
Dietary Supplements
Vitamins
Fatty Acids
Minerals
Proteins
Botanicals
Enzyme
Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
Conventional Stores
Grocery Stores
Mass Merchandisers
Warehouse
Online retail
Pharmacies/Drugstores
Specialty Stores
Bakery Stores
Confectionery Stores
Gourmet Stores
Health Centers
Cosmetic Stores
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
