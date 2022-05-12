Londan, United kingdom -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2022 -- Nutraceuticals are dietary supplements that contain fibers and minerals. It helps to foster easier bowel movements, provides cleansing to the internal organs, and keeps the body healthy. It includes dietary supplements, functional food, functional beverages etc. The increasing geriatric population has led to the adoption of Nutraceuticals across the forecast period. For Instance: According to the World Bank in 2020, the global geriatric population ages above 65 is increasing rapidly. In 2019 the geriatric population ages above 65 was about 9.102 % of the total population. Whereas, it is increased to approximately 9.321 % of the total population in 2020. Rising awareness towards diseases caused by malnutrition enhances the market growth of nutraceuticals. Also, with the increasing spending towards healthy and nutritious food consumption, the adoption & demand for Nutraceuticals is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.



The Nutraceuticals market research forecasts future growth and provides an in-depth examination of global and regional markets. The report includes company profiles with revenue projections, and it explores the growth prospects of the industry, as well as obstacles to growth, challenges faced by companies, threats to the market and opportunities for them to seize.



The Nutraceuticals market study contains information on strategic investments made by industry leaders and examines the most recent trends in the market. Analysis of the industry is compiled with the assistance of experts whose employment includes significant experience in the Nutraceuticals industry. The Nutraceuticals industry study provides up-to-date information, with statistical forms such as graphs and charts to reveal how the market stands and to validate the results.



The Major Key Company Profiles included in Nutraceuticals market study are:



-Cargill, Incorporated

-Archer Daniels Midland Company

-DuPont

-Nestle S.A.

-Danone

-Royal DSM N.V.

-General Mills

-Innophos

-WR Grace

-Amway Corporation



Research Methodology



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Nutraceuticals market, including an analysis of its submarkets. The study will help businesses develop strategies for exploring market potential and providing advanced healthcare solutions. A thorough review of businesses is included in the research, as is a PESTEL analysis to determine the most important factors influencing a business. It also includes information about competitors, competitor spending, and business opportunities for newcomers.



The Nutraceuticals Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By Product:

-Dietary Supplements

-Functional Food

-Functional Beverages



Regional Analysis



In order to provide more specific data on regional markets, Nutraceuticals has divided the global market into regions. The report includes regional data, as well as related values and projected growth rates. The report provides a geographical examination of the major regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. It also examines regional trade perspectives and challenges faced by companies operating in these regions.



Competitive Outlook



The report contains data on all of the leading companies in the Nutraceuticals industry, as well as many other companies. It also includes information about their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks. The report notes which companies are spending money on research and development, which new products they are introducing, and what challenges they face.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Nutraceuticals Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Nutraceuticals Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Nutraceuticals Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Chapter 6. Global Nutraceuticals Market, by Product

Chapter 7. Global Nutraceuticals Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process



