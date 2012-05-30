Nutraceuticals Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The healthcare industry in India is showing great progress. There has been considerable increase in spending on healthcare backed by the growing purchasing power of individuals. Moreover, with a lot of importance being given to preventive medication, the nutraceuticals market in India is set to flourish. It is one of the booming markets in India. Predominantly vitamins and minerals derived from oral pills were used for curing certain diseases and ailments. People today are becoming more prone to consume immunity enhancing food supplements and wellness related products. This is promoting the growth of the industry with players diversifying into production of various new varieties of products. Further assistance from the government and increasing demand from consumers will fuel growth in this market.



The report begins with an introduction to the Indian nutraceuticals market and its classification on the basis of the ingredients and benefits incurred from them. This is followed by the market overview section which provides the Indian nutraceuticals market size and growth as well as the market share of the various segments in the market, namely, functional foods, dietary supplements and functional beverages. A detailed description of each segment in the market along with the dominant products in the particular category has also been provided. Focusing on one the major sub-segments, an overview of the probiotic market in India has been included. This segment has been highlighted owing to the fact that it is one of the most promising categories under the nutraceutical market and has huge growth potential in the near future with growing interests of players. The genesis of probiotics has been highlighted showing the types dominant in India and the key therapeutic benefits derived from them. This section also contains information regarding the market size and growth of probiotics in functional foods in India as well as the key segments and the active players in this space.



This is followed by an analysis of the drivers leading to growth in the market. This includes increasing shift towards preventive therapies, increasing disposable income, increase in healthcare spending, increasing shift towards self-medication, changing demographics, growth in pharmacy and wellness related retail chains and favorable pricing environment. The key challenges to the market include lack of standardization, marketing and distribution challenges, high pricing and lack of awareness. Several trends have also been identified in the market and this has been provided in the next section. The key trends include fortified foods, ayurvedic nutraceuticals, foreign tie-ups, players educating consumers, encapsulation, and cosmeceuticals and nanoceuticals. A section on government regulations in the industry has also been included. It discusses the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 that regulates the industry.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the cath lab market is provided in this section. A summary of the major public players operating in the market has also been provided in the form of a bubble chart. A bubble chart has also been provided for the major private players. It also includes the list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for the major players.



The various financial transactions as well as the key recent development that have taken place in the market have been also been provided in the subsequent sections. A section providing strategic recommendations has been added at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing their profitability.



