Nutraceuticals Product Market Is Expected to Reach USD 204.8 Billion Globally in 2017 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Market Research Reports : According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research" Nutraceuticals Product Market: Global Market Size, Segment and Country Analysis & Forecasts (2007-2017)", Global Nutraceutical Product market reached USD 142.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 204.8 billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2012 to 2017. Asia Pacific (including Japan) is expected to have the second largest market share after North America by 2017.
In 2011, the Functional food and Beverage market reached USD 93.0 billion, registering a growth rate of 6.0% from 2007 to 2011. North America enjoyed the highest market share for nutraceutical products at USD 56.4 billion in 2011.
Nutraceuticals provide health benefits and help in healing and prevention of diseases. The global nutraceuticals product market is primarily categorized on the basis of functional food, functional beverages and dietary supplements. The global Nutraceutical market is growing majorly on account of growth in dietary supplement segment. North America has the highest market share for nutraceutical product market, which is primarily supported by the U.S. health conscious consumers segment.
The Global Nutraceutical market is estimated to have a growth rate of 6.6% during the forecasted period (2012-2017) in protein and peptides segment of dietary supplement market. The non herbal segment of dietary supplement market will have a growth rate of 6.3% from 2012 to 2017. The omega fatty acid fortified food segment of functional food market will have a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecasted period.
The North America and Asia Pacific nutraceutical market is expected to have a market share of 39.2% and 30.4% respectively in 2017. The dietary supplement market will be the fastest growing market from 2012 to 2017 as it helps in improving the body ability to heal and protect itself.
This report categorizes the nutraceutical market into six geographic regions namely: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia -Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa.This report provides a holistic view to the Global nutraceuticals product market with 11 years stretch of market data & forecast, based on following segmentations:
Nutraceutical Product Market Segmentation
By Functional Food
Probiotics Fortified Food
Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food
Branded Ionized Salt
Branded Wheat Floor Market
Other functional food
By Functional Beverages
Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Drinks
Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks
Noncarbonated Drinks
Other functional beverages
By Dietary Supplements Segment
Proteins & Peptides
Vitamins & Minerals
Herbals
Non-Herbals
Other Market
Countries Covered
Argentina
Austria
Australia
Belgium
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Columbia
Czech Republic
China
Denmark
Egypt
France
Germany
Hungary
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Mexico
Netherland
Peru
Poland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Turkey
U.S.
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Venezuela
