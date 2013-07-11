Nutraceuticals Product Market Is Expected to Reach USD 204.8 Billion Globally in 2017 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Market Research Reports : According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research" Nutraceuticals Product Market: Global Market Size, Segment and Country Analysis & Forecasts (2007-2017)", Global Nutraceutical Product market reached USD 142.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 204.8 billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2012 to 2017. Asia Pacific (including Japan) is expected to have the second largest market share after North America by 2017.



In 2011, the Functional food and Beverage market reached USD 93.0 billion, registering a growth rate of 6.0% from 2007 to 2011. North America enjoyed the highest market share for nutraceutical products at USD 56.4 billion in 2011.



Browse full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-nutraceuticals-product-market.html



Nutraceuticals provide health benefits and help in healing and prevention of diseases. The global nutraceuticals product market is primarily categorized on the basis of functional food, functional beverages and dietary supplements. The global Nutraceutical market is growing majorly on account of growth in dietary supplement segment. North America has the highest market share for nutraceutical product market, which is primarily supported by the U.S. health conscious consumers segment.



The Global Nutraceutical market is estimated to have a growth rate of 6.6% during the forecasted period (2012-2017) in protein and peptides segment of dietary supplement market. The non herbal segment of dietary supplement market will have a growth rate of 6.3% from 2012 to 2017. The omega fatty acid fortified food segment of functional food market will have a growth rate of 6.7% during the forecasted period.



The North America and Asia Pacific nutraceutical market is expected to have a market share of 39.2% and 30.4% respectively in 2017. The dietary supplement market will be the fastest growing market from 2012 to 2017 as it helps in improving the body ability to heal and protect itself.



This report categorizes the nutraceutical market into six geographic regions namely: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia -Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa.This report provides a holistic view to the Global nutraceuticals product market with 11 years stretch of market data & forecast, based on following segmentations:



Nutraceutical Product Market Segmentation





By Functional Food



Probiotics Fortified Food

Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food

Branded Ionized Salt

Branded Wheat Floor Market

Other functional food



By Functional Beverages



Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Drinks

Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks

Noncarbonated Drinks

Other functional beverages



By Dietary Supplements Segment



Proteins & Peptides

Vitamins & Minerals

Herbals

Non-Herbals

Other Market



Countries Covered



Argentina

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Columbia

Czech Republic

China

Denmark

Egypt

France

Germany

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherland

Peru

Poland

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

U.S.

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Venezuela

