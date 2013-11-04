Nutribody Launches New Green Coffee Bean Extract Made with 100% Green Coffee Antioxidant

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- When searching for a weight loss supplement, one would come across millions of different brands, formulas, and secret miracle ingredients but most of them offer no real benefits because they are incapable of providing the right amount of key ingredients to actually be effective. Recently, the green coffee bean extract has come out as the most effective yet safe weight loss supplement, it is truly rare to see a weight loss aid that has the power to help people lose weight and achieve the slim, toned, and fit body they have always dreamed of in a safe manner. Unfortunately, most green coffee bean extract supplements on the market do not contain the right ingredient that is essential for the weight loss to happen.



nutribody™ Green Coffee Bean Extract has been made with 100% PURE GCA® (Green Coffee Antioxidant) which most other supplements do not have, this product is one of the very few green coffee bean extract on the market that is actually made with 100% GCA® (Green Coffee Antioxidant), it is not a blend that has been mixed with cheap generic green coffee bean extract.



nutribody™ Green Coffee Bean Extract contains no stimulants, binders or any artificial ingredients and has been decaffeinated, making it an all-natural weight loss supplement that people can trust to deliver actual weight loss results. The green coffee bean extract contains 50% Chlorogenic Acid, which is the key component that promotes weight loss; green coffee bean extract saw a real rise in popularity after being featured on a celebrity doctor's show, where he called it “the magic weight loss cure for every body type”. The doctor also suggested that when purchasing green coffee bean extract, one must look for the product that contains either GCA® or Svetol®. Each bottle of nutribody™ Green Coffee Bean Extract contains 90 capsules of 600mg of GCA®, enough for 3 capsules a day for 30 days. Most other brands only offer 60 capsules of 400mg to 800mg of generic green coffee bean extract or blend that mixes very little GCA® in it. This safe supplement has been made in the US to FDA specified cGMP standards using only the finest ingredients to ensure consistent high quality.



nutribody™ Green Coffee Bean Extract is available on: http://www.amazon.com/nutribody-Green-Coffee-Bean-Extract/dp/B00E4L707W/?keywords=green+coffee+bean+extract



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Thomas Wai

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http://www.nutribodysupplement.com/