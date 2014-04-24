NutriCargo President to Participate in Run for the Wild Event at Bronx Zoo

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- NutriCargo president Steve Siegel will be representing the company at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Run for the Wild Run being held at the Bronx Zoo in Bronx, NY on Saturday, April 26.



NutriCargo, an online natural ingredients retailer, and Mr. Siegel want to demonstrate their commitment to the safety and protection of animals.



The Run for the Wild Run is an event held annually by the Wildlife Conservation Society. This year’s event is dedicated to African elephants, which are under brutal attack as demand for ivory skyrockets. The funds raised will go toward the Wildlife Conservation Society’s projects to conserve African elephants in some of their last strongholds.



Like humans, elephants form strong family bonds and friendships, and go to great lengths to care for and protect their herds. But unfortunately, these majestic creatures face an uncertain future. As organized crime takes over the ivory trade, poachers have become more sophisticated and lethal. The past two years have been especially deadly for elephants.



The donations collected will help WCS recruit and train more guards, ramp up anti­trafficking efforts, and educate millions to reduce ivory demand.



NutriCargo, with its newfound mission to strengthen pet health, has recently started offering pet formulas created by NutriWild, a pet supplement retailer. Pet owners can visit NutriCargo’s Pet Health page and find specially­blended natural formulas for dogs, cats, and horses.



The Run for the Wild Run event is just one of many that NutriCargo plans to participate in to help make the world a better place. The online retailer wants to make its customers aware of its commitment to that end.



For more information on the Run for the Wild Run event or the Wildlife Conservation Society, please visit them at www.wcs.org.



About NutriCargo

NutriCargo is an online retailer with hundreds of natural ingredients. The company has a 4.8/5 star rating on Amazon.com, with over 300 positive reviews from customers. They also have an A­ rating from the Better Business Bureau and are Doctor Trusted.



To learn more about the company, visit them at www.NutriCargo.com.