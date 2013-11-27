NutriCargo's Holds Big Sale This Cyber Monday

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- NutriCargo, an online retailer of natural ingredients, plans to run the clock by offering a site­wide flash sale this Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.



Patrons who visit NutriCargo on Cyber Monday can expect to save up to 20% on the company’s entire selection of natural ingredients, ranging from exotic fruits and vegetables to herbs and marine products, when they enter code CM2013 at checkout.



Shoppers may also expect a bonus with their order this Cyber Monday. NutriCargo will be adding free samples of their new ingredient, Banana Flakes, to every order during the Flash Sale.



Bananas are known to be a good source of potassium, but they also contain iron. Bananas are filled with other nutrients, as well, including vitamin A, calcium, and phosphorus. NutriCargo’s Banana Flakes go well with cereal, granola, and most snacks as a nutritious topping.



The sale starts on Monday, Dec. 2, and will last throughout the day. Those who wish to take advantage of this sale should visit www.NutriCargo.com for more information and should use code CM2013 to receive a 20% discount on their order and a free sample of Banana Flakes.



About NutriCargo, LLC

NutriCargo, LLC, is an online retailer of hundreds of natural ingredients. The company has a 4.8/5 star rating on Amazon.com, with over 300 positive reviews from customers. They also have an A­ rating from the Better Business Bureau and are Doctor Trusted. To learn more, visit them at www.NutriCargo.com.



Media Contact :

NutriCargo

973-264-9009