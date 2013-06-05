NutriCigs Launches Electronic Cigarette Blog

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- When looking for all the latest information and current trends on electronic cigarettes, turn to NutriCigs Electronic Cigarette blog. NutriCigs, the first and only fortified electronic cigarette company, offers an energy booster, an appetite suppressant, and an all-natural sleep aid in an e-Cig.



While reading NutriCigs’ blog the reader can find useful information on how to boost energy throughout the day with an e-Cig, how to slim down for summer, and even news on the company and products such as the ingredients being made in the United States. A blog is a great place to get information while avoiding complicated jargon. NutriCigs’ blog is an easy and fun read that will keep an e-Cig smoker up-to-date.



“It’s important for our customers to get all the facts and information. That’s why we’re really encouraging everyone to check out our blog, and we’re sure it’ll be worth your while!” said a representative from NutriCigs.



While the e-Cig may appear to be smoke, and feel like smoke, what comes out of NutriCig products is pure water vapor. The e-Cigs contain no smell, and are completely odorless. Just like smoke, it disappears in seconds, only without a trance and no stench trail. Nothing gets left behind, no tobacco and no tar.



NutriCigs are a fortified and disposable alternative to traditional cigarettes. The Electronic Cigarettes are made with ingredients that are all natural. Each supplemental, fortified e-Cig comes in a 1.8 percent nicotine level, and in three tasty flavors that include Tobacco, Menthol, and Cherry or Chocolate. For more information on NutriCigs please visit: http://blog.nutricigs.com/