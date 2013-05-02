NutriCigs Launches Innovative Brand of Fortified Electronic Cigarettes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- NutriCigs, a fortified electronic cigarette company, is the first of its kind, and is the only electronic cigarette that offers additional benefits. As NutriCigs’ website has just launched, the company is encouraging all smokers to do some research and consider the benefits of switching to a NutriCigs.



NutriCigs not only offers a smokeless tobacco sensation but also offers the smoker a choice of an energy booster, an appetite suppressant or a sleep aid. NutriCigs Energy gives smokers the benefit of an energy boost. NutriCigs Slim gives smokers the benefits of a natural appetite suppressant. NutriCigs Sleep is fortified with all natural ingredients, produced in the body, to help gain a more enjoyable sleep. Each variety is available in three flavors: Tobacco, Menthol, and Chocolate.



NutriCigs are disposable electronic cigarettes. Each e-Cig will last about two packs worth of traditional cigarettes. They contain a microcomputer, a battery, an atomizer, and a cartridge. When the smoker inhales, the microcomputer activates the battery, which is used to power the atomizer; this vaporizes the nicotine solution found in cartridge. Once the e-Cig is finished, it can be disposed like a traditional cigarette. A silicon mouthpiece and LED light on the tip of the e-Cig add to the traditional cigarette feel.



While it appears to be smoke, and feel like smoke, what comes out of a NutriCig is pure water vapor. The e-Cigs contain no smell, and are completely odorless. NutriCigs are the healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes, and to most electronic cigarettes brands on the market. They are made with ingredients that are all natural to help live a better life.



