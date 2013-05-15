NutriCigs Launches Social Media Platform

Wood Dale, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- In today’s society, having a social media presence is essential for any company or business. With NutriCigs' recent website launch, the fortified electronic cigarette company has expanded into various social media sites.



NutriCigs is the first and only fortified electronic cigarette company that offers an array of supplements within their electronic cigarettes. NutriCigs offers three supplements: Sleep, Energy and Appetite Suppressant. Social media is the best place to gain inside access to what makes the company such a success for smokers.



Interested users can join NutriCigs community on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, YouTube and even Pinterest. NutriCigs understands and recognizes that each of their customers is a unique individual. That’s why the company has launched on multiple social media platforms, so that the customers can choose the best avenue for them.



What you can expect on these sites is relevant content that pertains to electronic cigarette smoking. And of course there has to be a reason for you to keep coming back, so contests and special offers will be announced at random too.



“I think our customers will be pleased to find that our social media sites will be comical and engaging. We just want to be able to create the best customer experience,” said a representative from NutriCigs.



NutriCigs are a fortified and disposable alternative to traditional cigarettes. The Electronic Cigarettes are made with ingredients that are all natural. Each supplemental, fortified e-Cig comes in a 1.8 percent nicotine level, and in three tasty flavors that include Tobacco, Menthol, and Cherry or Chocolate. For more information on NutriCigs please visit: http://www.NutriCigs.com.