Nutricosmetics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The global Nutricosmetics market is projected to reach USD 4.24 billion by the end of 2017. This is owing to various factors such as growing urbanization, growth in aging population, greater spending power, and the need to look younger and attractive through natural methods. Growing awareness about health among consumers worldwide and emphasis on total wellness and health is another factor driving this market. Although in the developing stage, the Nutricosmetics industry is expected to witness healthy growth in the near future. Technological developments and product innovation is contributing significantly to the growth of this market. Manufacturers are emphasizing on the development of natural and organic products as they are in great demand from consumers across the globe.



Nutricosmetics is the latest food trend that is becoming widely popular as a result of increasing consumer desire to go beyond traditional beauty solutions. Factors such as rising consumer awareness, emergence of spa culture, and inclination towards less invasive beauty treatments are driving future acceleration. Manufacturers are targeting Nutricosmetics products at women aged 40 and above as this age group are more conscious about their appearance, health, and age related issues.



This research report on Nutricosmetics provides an analysis of this market based on its industry segments and major geographies. It provides a complete analysis of the important industry segments, current market trends, market structure, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections. This report also includes analysis of technological expansion in the Nutricosmetics market, Porter’s five force model, and company profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant to the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major geographies analyzed under this research report are

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are BASF, Borba Inc., Carotech Bhd, Denomega Nutritional Oils, Frutels LLC, Nutrilo GmbH, NV Perricone LLC, Functionalab, GliSODin Skin Nutrients, Husumer Mineralbrunnem HMB GmbH & Co. K.G, Inneov, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Ferrosan A/S, Lonza Group Ltd., Laboratoire Oenobiol SA , LycoRed Ltd., Martek Biosciences Corporation, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Solgar, Inc., and others.



