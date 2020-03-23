Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The global nutricosmetics market will derive growth from the growing awareness regarding the negative effects of synthetically-derived products. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Nutricosmetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ingredients (Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Others), By Application (Skincare, Haircare, Personal Care, Weight Management, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026," the market will benefit from the increasing investment in product R&D.



Some of the major companies that are present in the global nutricosmetics market are



- BASF SE (Germany),

- Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

- Amway (U.S.)

- Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

- Suntory (Japan)

- Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

- Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)

- Lucas Meyer Cosmetics S.A.S. (France)

- Borba Inc. (U.S.) and Herbalife Nutrition (U.S.).



Nutricosmetics are cosmetic products that are designed with regard to health and nutrition of the human body. The demand for such products has risen dramatically in recent years owing to the decreasing use of synthetic chemical derived products. Owing to the high demand for health-friendly products, there is a rise in the investment towards the research and development of newer products. The increasing investment in product R&D will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. These products are inclusive of neutraceutical ingredients; substances that have the potential to improve the overall health of the human body. The demand for skin-friendly beauty products have opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in this market.



Report Overview:



The report provides a thorough analysis of the global nutricosmetics market across five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It analyzes the ongoing trends in each of these regions and highlights the products that have witnessed the highest demand. Besides this, it highlights the factors that have had the highest impact on the market in recent years. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions have been made with respect to leading companies and the strategies adopted by these companies. Moreover, the report includes market figures for a forecasted period of 2019-2026.



Key Segments Analysis:



By Ingredients



Carotenoids

Vitamins

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Others



By Application



Skincare

Haircare

Personal Care

Weight Management

Others



By Geography



Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Market Growth



The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge competition in the market, companies are investing more towards developing newer and authentic products that will help them establish a formidable stand in the market. Several companies are looking to explore the areas where nutricosmetics are not that popular. In 2018, Seppic announced the launch of a new nutricosmetic ingredient that caters to people with sensitive skin. The France-based company claims that the product will have soothing effects on skin irritation and redness. Seppic's latest product will not only help the company generate a substantial market revenue, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Market Share; Increasing Product Demand Will Aid Growth



On the basis of regional demographics, the market is analyzed across five major regions as discussed earlier. Among all regions, Asia Pacific holds a massive p[potential for market growth, accounting to the high demand for skin-friendly product in several countries across this region. The consumer inclination towards the use of non-synthetic products for beauty and grooming in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Japan will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in this region.



Noteworthy Industry Developments:



January 2018: New Avon LLC announced the launch of nutricosmetic Espira, a nutritional supplement range. The company plans to establish a strong brand presence through the launch of Espira.



