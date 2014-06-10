Nutrigenomics Market - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Nutrigenomics Market ”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Nutrigenomics is a complex class of scientific applications in the field of nutrition. Nutrigenomics plays a crucial role in extending the use of nutraceuticals in the field of personal nutrition. A huge pool of scientific information is available about nutrigenomics, especially in the field of nutrigenomic technology. Expansion in the field of bioinformatics, genomics, computational biology, metabolomics, and proteomics are the major contributors for the growing use of nutrigenomics.



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Nutrigenomics help in exploring how the nutrients and bioactive dietary elements influence the gene expression and the inherent risk of an individual to any disease. Nutrigenetics, which is a branch of nutrigenomics, incorporates the genetic makeup of an individual and thus determines the need for any particular nutrient or bioactive component in such an individual. Nutrigenomics also holds the potential to influence the different parts of a food chain such as the genetic alteration of animal feed and crops. It can also be used in the field of analysis of food safety and personalization of nutrition. It is believed that further development in nutrigenomics will revolutionize the field of nutrition and diet and thus this market will see huge growth.



The widest acceptance of nutrigenomics is observed in the North American market followed by Europe. With better purchasing power and scientific advancement, emerging economies of Asia Pacific will also see significant growth in the nutrigenomics market. Some of the major players in the global nutrigenomics market are BASF, DSM, Danone, Unilever, Gene Smart, and Genova Diagnostics.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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