Nutrigenomics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Nutrigenomics is a complex class of scientific applications in the field of nutrition. Nutrigenomics plays a crucial role in extending the use of nutraceuticals in the field of personal nutrition. A huge pool of scientific information is available about nutrigenomics, especially in the field of nutrigenomic technology. Expansion in the field of bioinformatics, genomics, computational biology, metabolomics, and proteomics are the major contributors for the growing use of nutrigenomics.



Nutraceuticals are used in dietary supplements and functional food. They hold promise for improved and optimal use of nutraceuticals for extended personalized nutrition. The major factors which will drive the growth of application of nutrigenomics in the field of nutraceuticals are the potential benefits of nutraceuticals for human health, the favorable role of regulatory bodies, and scientific and technological advancements.



Browse Report @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nutrigenomics-market.html



Nutrigenomics help in exploring how the nutrients and bioactive dietary elements influence the gene expression and the inherent risk of an individual to any disease. Nutrigenetics, which is a branch of nutrigenomics, incorporates the genetic makeup of an individual and thus determines the need for any particular nutrient or bioactive component in such an individual.



Nutrigenomics also holds the potential to influence the different parts of a food chain such as the genetic alteration of animal feed and crops. It can also be used in the field of analysis of food safety and personalization of nutrition. It is believed that further development in nutrigenomics will revolutionize the field of nutrition and diet and thus this market will see huge growth.



The widest acceptance of nutrigenomics is observed in the North American market followed by Europe. With better purchasing power and scientific advancement, emerging economies of Asia Pacific will also see significant growth in the nutrigenomics market. Some of the major players in the global nutrigenomics market are BASF, DSM, Danone, Unilever, Gene Smart, and Genova Diagnostics.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



Upcoming Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/