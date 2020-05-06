Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Nutrigenomics Market (Product - Reagents and Kits, and Services; Application - Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Obesity, and Others Chronic Diseases): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The nutrigenomics market was valued at around USD 291.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach over USD 860 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2019 to 2025.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Nutrigenomics Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Essential Need to Control the Growing Number of People Suffering from Serious Health Issues Propel the Growth of Nutrigenomics Market



The nutrigenomics market is driven by the research on cancer stated that it based on individual nutrition it can lower down the susceptibility to cancer. Moreover, increasing essentiality of nutritious food for the control measures for various cardiovascular diseases, obesity, malnutrition, and related ailments is also expected to drive the nutrigenomics market.



However, low adaption rate and less awareness about nutrigenomics are anticipated to impede the growth of the global nutrigenomics market. Nonetheless, Nutrigenomics build a bridge within the genetics and their response to the diet taken is estimated to create a new opportunity for the global nutrigenomics market.



Changing Lifestyles and Growing Preferences for Healthy Diet in the Region North America Accounted to Hold a Dominant Share



On the basis of region, the global nutrigenomics market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America was accounted for the largest value share of global nutrigenomics market in 2018 on an account of changing lifestyle and rising preference for a healthy diet in the region.



Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth for the nutrigenomics on an account of large scale demand for beverages and functional food which will enhance the nutrigenomics adaption. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America exhibited sluggish growth for nutrigenomics market owing to less awareness and less spending on healthcare.



Nutrigenomics Market Coverage



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.